Richard Larry Williams, 79, of Arkadelphia passed away August 14, 2019 with family by his side. Larry was born January 22, 1940 in the May Hill Community of Arkadelphia to Lewis Jewell and Viola Ellena (Smith) Williams.
Larry was of the Baptist faith and he was a mason. He worked for Clark County Lumber Company and then Pirelli Cable Corp in Malvern, before spending 40 years with Ruggles- Wilcox Funeral Home in Arkadelphia. Larry was a member of the Arkansas National Guard that was federalized by President Dwight Eisenhower during the desegregation of Central High in the fall of 1957.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Jessie Moore Williams, his mother; Viola, one daughter; Pamela (David) Coston of Malvern, step-children; Joe Charles Neel, Jr. of Texarkana, TX, Pamela Marie (Joe) Ingram of Shreveport, LA., Jan Robyn (Russell) Bever of Bismarck, Kimberly Ann (Troy) Tucker of Arkadelphia, 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one brother; Ralph (Judy) Williams of Gurdon. Larry is preceded in death by his father and one brother Onis Williams.
Memorials may be made to a ..
The body will lie in state from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Ruggles Wilcox Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the funeral home with the funeral service following visitation at 3:00 P.M. with Brother Van Glidewell officiating. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens with full Military Honor.
Pallbearers will be David Coston, Troy Tucker, Brent Tucker, Adam Farmer, Joe Ingram, Russell Bever, Joey Nell, and Jeff Williams; Honorary Pallbearers Ramona Ruggles, Mike Wilcox, Tim Wright, and Tim Welch. A special thank you to Lee Joyce, and the dedicated team at DeGray Dialysis.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Aug. 16, 2019