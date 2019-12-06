|
|
Richard "Rick" Ray Phillips, age 64 of New DeRoche, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Hot Springs. He was born in Hot Springs on September 1, 1955 to the late Eugene Ray Phillips and Laura Mae Nelson Phillips. Reared and educated in Hot Springs, he had lived in New DeRoche for 30 years. He was a truck driver for 30 years, most recently working for Diamond State Trucking. Rick was a member of Prairie Bayou Church of Christ, where he led singing and loved to preach the gospel. An avid outdoorsman, he loved to hunt, fish, and go camping. Rick was a family man, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He also loved his Aunt Corky, who held a very special place in his heart, and her chocolate gravy and biscuits! For the past four years, Rick had been involved with the local food pantry at Point Cedar. He was serving his Lord in that capacity when he suffered the sudden illness that took him from us.
Rick is survived by his wife, Melody Harrington Phillips, to whom he was married on June 24, 1989 in Bismarck; by his children, Kimberley (James) Morris, Ashley (Cody) Smith, Brittney Shirley, Phylicia (Carlos) Espino, and Katie House; two sisters, Debbie Williams and Gwen (John) Russell; 12 grandchildren; and his loving aunt, Margaret Phillips along with an unmeasurable amount of family and friends, who he loved dearly.
Memorial service will be at eleven o'clock Monday morning, December 9, 2019 at Prairie Bayou Church of Christ. Visitation will precede the service, beginning at ten o'clock.
Honorary pallbearers are Rodney Allen, Donnie Williams, John Ladd, Glen Shuffield, Neal Matlock, and Tim House.
Memorials may be made to Prairie Bayou Church of Christ 19480 Hwy 84 Bismarck, AR 71929, or the Hope Outreach Community Food Pantry, 211 Hwy 347, Bismarck, AR 71929.
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 7, 2019