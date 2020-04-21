Home

POWERED BY

Services
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Resources
More Obituaries for Rickey Prince
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rickey Prince


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rickey Prince Obituary
Rickey Prince age 65 of Malvern passed away April 20, 2020.  He was born September 9, 1954 in Malvern to Kenneth Dean and Wanda Lee Tull Prince.  Rickey graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1972.  Rickey worked for Reynolds until their closing, then retired as a permit officer for the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department.  He was a member of the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church and also served as a Deacon. Rickey was an avid outdoorsman and a member of Elmore Hunting Club and loved to fish, hunt and bicycling and co-owned, Hound Recovery Antennas after his retirement.  Rickey was preceded in death by his mother.

Survivors include his wife Cindy McFee Prince to whom he married on July 18, 1975, son: Brad (Courtney) Prince of Hot Springs, daughter: Jill (Brant) Green of Lake St. Louis MO, grandchildren: Brady Prince, Halle Green, Brock Prince, Kennadi Green and Karter Green, his father Kenneth Dean Prince of Malvern and his brother: Mike (Deby) Prince of Hot Springs.

A walk through visitation will be held Wednesday April 22 from 12 noon until 7:00pm.  We ask that you follow Covid-19 guidelines that no more than 10 people at a time and you keep the CDC recommended distance of 6 feet.  A memorial service will be held at a later date.  Honorary pallbearers are Eddie Bright, Ed Costello Dustin Davis, John Dugan, Wade Holdcraft, Jimmy Jackson, Terry McClarty, Bert Porterfield, Kevin Thornton, Bruce Wingo, Deacons of Mt. Zion Missionary and Mt. Zion Connect Sunday School Class.

In Lieu of flowers, Memorial may be made to the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Construction Project, 797 Mt. Zion Rd, Malvern AR  72104.

Cremation arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rickey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -