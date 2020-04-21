|
Rickey Prince age 65 of Malvern passed away April 20, 2020. He was born September 9, 1954 in Malvern to Kenneth Dean and Wanda Lee Tull Prince. Rickey graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1972. Rickey worked for Reynolds until their closing, then retired as a permit officer for the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department. He was a member of the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church and also served as a Deacon. Rickey was an avid outdoorsman and a member of Elmore Hunting Club and loved to fish, hunt and bicycling and co-owned, Hound Recovery Antennas after his retirement. Rickey was preceded in death by his mother.
Survivors include his wife Cindy McFee Prince to whom he married on July 18, 1975, son: Brad (Courtney) Prince of Hot Springs, daughter: Jill (Brant) Green of Lake St. Louis MO, grandchildren: Brady Prince, Halle Green, Brock Prince, Kennadi Green and Karter Green, his father Kenneth Dean Prince of Malvern and his brother: Mike (Deby) Prince of Hot Springs.
A walk through visitation will be held Wednesday April 22 from 12 noon until 7:00pm. We ask that you follow Covid-19 guidelines that no more than 10 people at a time and you keep the CDC recommended distance of 6 feet. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Honorary pallbearers are Eddie Bright, Ed Costello Dustin Davis, John Dugan, Wade Holdcraft, Jimmy Jackson, Terry McClarty, Bert Porterfield, Kevin Thornton, Bruce Wingo, Deacons of Mt. Zion Missionary and Mt. Zion Connect Sunday School Class.
In Lieu of flowers, Memorial may be made to the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Construction Project, 797 Mt. Zion Rd, Malvern AR 72104.
Cremation arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 21, 2020