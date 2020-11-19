1/1
Ricky Hershel Justus
1971 - 2020
Ricky Hershel Justus, age 49, of Hot Springs passed away Monday, November 2, 2020.  He was born April 15, 1971, in Durant, Oklahoma the son of Hershel and Ruth Ann Weller Justus.  Ricky was a mentor for the PAL program and an artist.
 
Survivors, father and step-mother, Hershel and Jewel Justus of Atoka, Oklahoma; mother, Ruth Ann Sanford of Malvern and step-father, Joe Sanford of Hot Springs; brother, Roger Brown (Anna) of Oklahoma; sisters, Donna Testa (Robert) of Malvern, Laurie Chitwood (Wesley) of Hot Springs,  Amanda Hilton of Hot Springs, Aimee Denny (Joey) of North Carolina, Angie Birdsong (Monty) of Atoka, Oklahoma; aunts and uncles, Kenneth and Sue Reed of Malvern, Don and Donna Blair of Little Rock and Richard and Kathleen Walters of Malvern; nieces and nephews, Justin Long (Ashley), Katrina Withers (Justin), Jacob Rivas, Jonah Martinek, Tanner and Lane Brown, Blake and Callie Birdsong, Nolan and Reese Denney, Seth and Aaron Mullins and Laurie Jo Hilton and numerous cousins and great nieces and nephews.
 
A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, November 21 at 1:00pm at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Brother Tom Strike officiating. 
 
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Guestbook, regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Regency Funeral Home - Malvern

1 entry
November 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
