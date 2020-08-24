1/1
Robert Andy Morales
1956 - 2020
Robert Andy Morales entered into eternal life peacefully on August 21, 2020 at the age of 64, in Little Rock, Arkansas surrounded by his immediate family members. Robert, also known as Bob, was born on April 25, 1956 in Corona, California to the late Alfred and Rosa Morales.

The youngest of three siblings and born into a military family, Robert was well-traveled before settling down with his family in Santa Ana, CA by his early teens. After finishing school and attaining his Associate's Degree, he decided to pursue his passion for drawing and took pride in making a career as an Architectural Draftsman for 30 + years before retiring. Raising his two children in Orange, CA and seeing them through school, he decided to relocate to Malvern, to be closer to his grandchildren in 2017. He enjoyed spending time with them and watching them grow up to be his newest pride and joys. Robert enjoyed making memories with his grandchildren; watching them participate in their extra-curricular activities and being involved in their lives in any and every way possible.

Robert was a great storyteller and loved to make people laugh being the jokester that he was. His presence was felt wherever he was and he brought a smile to every person's face. Whether he was known as "Bumpa", "Grandpa", or "dad" he was the best advice giver and a constant protector of those he loved. He leaves behind countless stories and memories that will live on forever. Robert taught us all to live life to the fullest, laugh at ourselves, and love hard.

Robert is survived by the mother of his children Carmen Morales, his son Michael Morales, and his daughter Regina Lopez with her husband Joseph; grandchildren: Joseph Lopez Jr., Mia Lopez, and Jesse Lopez; Two siblings: Alfred Morales with his wife Maria and Rachel Parsell with her husband Chris; two nieces: Daniela Morales with her husband Russ and Taylor Parsell with her husband David; two nephews: Alex Morales with his wife Jenn and George Morales Jr., with his wife Esme: One great nephew: Everett Morales; one great nieces: Rosie Bradford; along with aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends in California, Canada, and Germany as well. Robert will be reunited with his mother and father in Westminster, California and always live in our hearts forever.

Services will be held at a later date.

Cremation arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
