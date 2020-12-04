1/1
Robert Ashley "Bobby" Crabb
1956 - 2020
Robert Ashley Crabb (Bobby) died Nov. 26, 2020. He was born Oct. 3 1956 in Hot Springs, Ar. He was 64 years old. He was preceded in death by his father John Crabb, mother Inez Ashley-Crabb, step daughter Layla Marshall-Johnson, and her son Kavaughn Robinson.
 
He was survived in life by his wife of 20 years Gale R Crabb, his ex-wife and friend Laura House, two children Haley N Crabb and Michael G Crabb, two step children Jessica James and her 3 children Jaiden, Jeremiah, and Jacob, and Shelby Cagle (and Bobby) and their child Fayth, and Layla's children Kierra and Malik, his brother Phillip Crabb and nephews Dan and Jon Crabb, and one aunt Effie Ashley-Seward. Also many cousins and friends.
 
Bobby lived most of his life on his mother and fathers property which later became his. He made his living painting houses and he enjoyed playing the guitar and writing music. He will be missed more than words can say.
 
There will be a graveside service on Saturday December 5th at 11:00 am at Upper Antioch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks you to buy a 6 pack or bottle and spend some time together with the one you love telling them what they mean to you because you never know when or how much time you have left here.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Memories & Condolences
December 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
