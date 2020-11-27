1/
Robert C "Bob" Williams
1941 - 2020
Robert C. "Bob" Williams, age 79, of Malvern passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.  He was born May 5, 1941, in Malvern, the son of the late Virgil Clyde and Civa Borland Williams.  Bob served in the United States Navy.  He was a member of Elmore Hunting Club and of the Primitive Baptist faith.  Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid reader. 
Survivors, son, Rob Williams of Benton; daughter, Tia Reynolds of Benton and grandson, Luke Reynolds. 
Graveside services will be held Friday, November 27 at 2:00pm at Macedonia Cemetery with Elder Jesse Stripland officiating. 
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home.  You may sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Memories & Condolences
November 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
