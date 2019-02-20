Home

Robert Earl Bledsoe


Robert Earl Bledsoe Obituary
Robert Earl Bledsoe, 64 of Fordyce died Monday, February 18, 2019. Born December 11, 1954 in Fort Worth, Texas, to the late Rev. Jack Bledsoe and Myrta Ann Bledsoe. He is also preceded in death by his brother Floyd Eugene Bledsoe.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Fordyce. He is survived by his wife Mary Bledsoe. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Fordyce or to . Arrangements are by Benton Funeral Home of Fordyce.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 20, 2019
