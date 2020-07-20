Robert Leon Veazey, 80 of Magnet Cove passed from this life into eternity on July 13, 2020 under the compassionate care of Arkansas Hospice, and with his family by his side. He was born in Hot Springs, Arkansas on August 6, 1939 to William A. and Josie L. Veazey.
Robert was preceded in death by his infant daughter Denise Anne Veazey, his parents William A. and Josie L. Veazey, and his sisters: Dorothy Veazey Malone, Nora Veazey McCoy, Alma Veazey Hill, Lucille Veazey Yates, Mary Veazey Scharf; and brothers: William A., William K., Charles C., and Patrick S. Veazey.
Mr. Veazey is survived by his amazing and loving wife Patricia M. (Smoke) Veazey; sons Anthony A. Simmons and Dennis A. Veazey; daughter Cynthia L. Veazey; granddaughter Jordan E. Simmons; grandson Tyler J. Daniel; and great grandsons Asher and Hazen Ozment.
Robert spent 30 plus years with Reynolds Metals as a cable tester prior to his retirement. He also served his country overseas with a short tour in the United States Air Force. If you knew him even a little you were aware of his love for golf, time spent fishing on Lake Ouachita, and his passion for deer hunting.
A celebration of Robert 'Bullet' Veazey's life will be announced by his family and held at a later date in light of current events.
