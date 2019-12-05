|
|
Robert Leslie Harkins, age 67 of Mabelvale, died Saturday, November 30, 2019 at his home. He was born on October 3, 1952 in Malvern to the late Troy E. Harkins and Alma Faye Jester Harkins. Les was owner/operator of Harkins Landscaping and Sprinkler Systems.
He is survived by his son, Robert Anthony Harkins of Haskell, a daughter Rachel Harkins Smith of Little Rock, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Les was also preceded in death by a brother, Lewis Harkins.
Happy Hour and a celebration of his life will be at three o'clock Friday afternoon, December 6, 2019.
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 5, 2019