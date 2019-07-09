Home

POWERED BY

Services
J A Funk Funeral Home
318 Ash St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-4625
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Radovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Radovich


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Radovich Obituary
Robert Radovich, age 89 of Malvern, died Friday, July 5, 2019 at his home. He was born in West Allis, Wisconsin on April 3, 1930 to the late Mike Radovich and Mary Gerich Radovich. Reared and educated in Wisconsin, he had been a resident of Malvern since 1999. He was the widower of the late Vivian Lorraine Beaudoin Radovich who preceded him in death on October 12, 2015. Mr. Radovich worked for American Can Company as foreman, and was a United States Army veteran stationed in Germany.
He is survived by two daughters, Donna Meunch of Malvern, and Gwendolyn Ann Unz of Gold Canyon, Arizona, and by a sister, Marcella Gall.
There will be no services.
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now