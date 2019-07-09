|
|
Robert Radovich, age 89 of Malvern, died Friday, July 5, 2019 at his home. He was born in West Allis, Wisconsin on April 3, 1930 to the late Mike Radovich and Mary Gerich Radovich. Reared and educated in Wisconsin, he had been a resident of Malvern since 1999. He was the widower of the late Vivian Lorraine Beaudoin Radovich who preceded him in death on October 12, 2015. Mr. Radovich worked for American Can Company as foreman, and was a United States Army veteran stationed in Germany.
He is survived by two daughters, Donna Meunch of Malvern, and Gwendolyn Ann Unz of Gold Canyon, Arizona, and by a sister, Marcella Gall.
There will be no services.
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on July 9, 2019