Rodney Evan "Hot Rod" Smith
1962 - 2020
Rodney Evan Smith also known as "Hot Rod" age 58 of Malvern passed away September 20, 2020.  He was born July 30, 1962 in Buchanan MI to Vernon Leon and Peggy Ruth Evan Smith.  He was a car salesman for Teeter Chevrolet for many years.  His passion was cars and baseball and he was an avid Cubs fan and he was of the Baptist faith.  Other than his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers Ron and Rick Smith. 
 
Survivors include his wife Tracy Gates Smith to whom he married on December 3, 1982, children: Ryan (Debbie) Smith of Bryant, Rusty (Erica) Smith of Malvern, Tara Smith (Jason Hawkins) of Benton, two grandchildren: Nora Lynn Smith and Ava Claire Smith, four sisters: Joanne Spears, Marilyn Garrett, Sandy Page and Kim Smith, 13 nieces and nephews, 25 great nieces and nephews and 40 great-great nieces and nephews, and his childhood friend that he considered like a brother David Cobler.   
 
A memorial service and time of remembrance will be held Saturday September 26, at 5:00pm with David Spears to officiate.   Visitation will follow the service.  Covid-19 guidelines to be followed and mask are required at service. 
 
Cremation arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
