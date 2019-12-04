|
Roger Gale Paul, Sr., age 76, died finally (if you knew him, you'd get the joke) on December 2, 2019. He was born in Malvern on April 12, 1943, to Lynn D. Paul and Iona Ida Cunningham-Paul.
Roger was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Andrea Atkinson Paul, who he missed dearly every moment since. He was also preceded in death by both his parents, an infant brother, and older brothers, Lynn Dale and Dean. Roger is survived by his sisters, Bobbie Wright, Shirley Cooper, and Jeannie Vaughn. He is also survived by children Kimberly Shea VanMeter (Jerry), Lisa Rene Paul, Tracy Michele Holder, Roger G."Chip" Paul (Nichole); grandchildren Danne Boyd, Andrea Marlin (Matt), Paul Boyd (Gosha), Michael Grant (Kristen), Tanner Holder (Mary), Regina Stevens (Aaron), Taylor Holder (Josh), Jacob Holder (Jordan), Trey Paul, Dalton Paul, twins Addison and Emerson Paul, Melanie Lawson, Lanie Belz, Jarrett Vanmeter, Vlada Koshkina, Noelle Thompson, Kota Garner, Piper Thompson; and sixteen going on seventeen great-grandchildren.
Roger graduated from Malvern High School in 1962, where he was, according to him, really good at everything. Seriously though, Roger was junior class president, captain of the football team, and voted most likely to succeed. And succeed he did, as his and his wife's prolific procreation in central Arkansas, Colorado, and (via his grandchildren) countries in Asia and Africa indicates.
Roger spent many years working at Acme Brick, beginning locally hacking brick and rising through the ranks of various plants to manager and, later, maintenance supervisor. After leaving Acme, he worked for several years for NTA providing insurance services to educators. His final career was as a lieutenant at the Ouachita River Correctional facility, from which he retired in 2008.
Roger was a long-time member of Malvern First Baptist, where he served as deacon, Sunday school teacher, and, occasionally, evangelist. He later became a member of Malvern First Assembly, where he taught Sunday school, sang with the praise team, and fulfilled various other duties.
For most of his life, Roger was an avid hunter, a self-taught guitar player, and a gifted singer. Roger enjoyed reading westerns, watching old movies, telling us how good a dancer he was in his day, and, of course, how the women of the world mourned when he eloped with Andrea. Roger has been entertaining people with his one-liners since Moby Dick was a guppy or, apparently, since he was knee-high to a grasshopper.
About his kids' love lives: "Oh, sigh."
About things he liked that his grands did/wore: "That's diddy-bop, gig-swing, cool."
Roger had a number of other famous sayings, but once we got to jotting them down, we realized we couldn't have our pastor read them out loud at the funeral, so we'll leave it at that.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 10 AM at Malvern First Assembly. Funeral service will be immediately following on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Assembly of God Church with Rev. Jimmy Bobo officiating. Burial at Shadowlawn Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Paul Boyd, Michael Grant, Tanner Holder, Jacob Holder, Trey Paul, Dalton Paul, and Josh McCormick.
The family appreciates your precious memories of our father and grandfather and would love for you to share them with us. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to donate in Roger's honor to a missions project of your choosing.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 4, 2019