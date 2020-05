Roland L. Prince age 70 of Malvern passed away May 15, 2020. Roland was a Wildlife Officer for over 40 years with Arkansas Game and Fish.A walk through viewing will be held Thursday May 21, from 2:00pm to 6:00pm at Regency Funeral Home. The family will be greeting underneath the canopy as people leave the chapel. An outdoor service will be held in Oakridge Cemetery at 10:00am Friday with honors from the Honor Guard at Arkansas Game and Fish. Burial will be at a later date at Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery.Complete obituary information to follow.Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.