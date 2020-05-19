Roland L. Prince
Roland L. Prince age 70 of Malvern passed away May 15, 2020.  Roland was a Wildlife Officer for over 40 years with Arkansas Game and Fish.
A walk through viewing will be held Thursday May 21, from 2:00pm to 6:00pm at Regency Funeral Home. The family will be greeting underneath the canopy as people leave the chapel.  An outdoor service will be held in Oakridge Cemetery at 10:00am Friday with honors from the Honor Guard at Arkansas Game and Fish.  Burial will be at a later date at Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery.
Complete obituary information to follow.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
MAY
22
Service
10:00 AM
Oakridge Cemetery
May 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
