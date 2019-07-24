|
|
Roman Israel Buxton passed away peacefully, on July 18, 2019, in the loving arms of his parents after one day of life in his earthly body.
He was the son of Brandon Buxton of Dallas, Texas and Kiara Toney of Malvern, Arkansas. He is survived by his two sisters, Chyna and Indya Toney of Malvern; one brother, Brandon Buxton Jr. of Houston, Texas; maternal grandparents, Renee Toney and Brady Toney of Malvern and paternal grandparents, Deborah Buxton of Bronx, New York and Perry Buxton of Laurel, Mississippi. No formal service will be held, just keep the family in your prayers. Brandon's Mortuary is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on July 24, 2019