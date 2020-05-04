Ron Eubanks
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ron Eubanks, age 82, of Bismarck passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at his home.  He was born May 9, 1937, in Exter, California, the son of the late Opal and Clete Little Eubanks.  Ron served in the U.S. Air Force in the 41st Fight Squadron. He worked in telecommunications for 45 years and retired from Central Arkansas Telephone Cooperative.  He was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Elm Masonic Lodge #766 in Marked Tree Arkansas and the HSC Sheriff Patrol Reserve.  Ron enjoyed playing the banjo, fishing and hunting and was an outdoorsman.

Survivors, wife of 64 years, Jeannie Butler Eubanks; children, Tony Alan Eubanks (Gina) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Cheryl Ann Lambert (Michael) of Loudon, Tennessee, Carl Lynn Eubanks (Rebecca) of Knoxsville, Tennessee and Terry Eubanks (Jennifer) of Bismarck; brother, Donald Joe Eubanks (Linda) of Adona, Arkansas and ten grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A walk through viewing will be Sunday, May 3 from 2:00-4:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.  We ask that you follow Covid-19 guidelines that no more than 10 people at a time and you keep the CDC recommended distance of 6 feet.

Graveside service will be held Monday, May 4 at 10:00am at Hickory Grove Cemetery with Brother Robert Standley officiating.  Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren.

Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved