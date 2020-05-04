Ron Eubanks, age 82, of Bismarck passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at his home. He was born May 9, 1937, in Exter, California, the son of the late Opal and Clete Little Eubanks. Ron served in the U.S. Air Force in the 41st Fight Squadron. He worked in telecommunications for 45 years and retired from Central Arkansas Telephone Cooperative. He was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Elm Masonic Lodge #766 in Marked Tree Arkansas and the HSC Sheriff Patrol Reserve. Ron enjoyed playing the banjo, fishing and hunting and was an outdoorsman.
Survivors, wife of 64 years, Jeannie Butler Eubanks; children, Tony Alan Eubanks (Gina) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Cheryl Ann Lambert (Michael) of Loudon, Tennessee, Carl Lynn Eubanks (Rebecca) of Knoxsville, Tennessee and Terry Eubanks (Jennifer) of Bismarck; brother, Donald Joe Eubanks (Linda) of Adona, Arkansas and ten grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A walk through viewing will be Sunday, May 3 from 2:00-4:00pm at Regency Funeral Home. We ask that you follow Covid-19 guidelines that no more than 10 people at a time and you keep the CDC recommended distance of 6 feet.
Graveside service will be held Monday, May 4 at 10:00am at Hickory Grove Cemetery with Brother Robert Standley officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Survivors, wife of 64 years, Jeannie Butler Eubanks; children, Tony Alan Eubanks (Gina) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Cheryl Ann Lambert (Michael) of Loudon, Tennessee, Carl Lynn Eubanks (Rebecca) of Knoxsville, Tennessee and Terry Eubanks (Jennifer) of Bismarck; brother, Donald Joe Eubanks (Linda) of Adona, Arkansas and ten grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A walk through viewing will be Sunday, May 3 from 2:00-4:00pm at Regency Funeral Home. We ask that you follow Covid-19 guidelines that no more than 10 people at a time and you keep the CDC recommended distance of 6 feet.
Graveside service will be held Monday, May 4 at 10:00am at Hickory Grove Cemetery with Brother Robert Standley officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 4 to May 5, 2020.