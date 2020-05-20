Rona Denise Sanders, affectionately known as "Neicey" or "Bay Bay" passed unexpectedly in her home on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10th, 2020, at the age of 57.
Rona Denise Sanders was born on September 27, 1962, in Malvern, AR to Pearl Jean Gulley and John Edward Greene. Her mother preceded her in death, as well as her grandparents; Fannie Bell Gulley and Lee Nolen; her brother, Terry Greene, and her dear cousin, Pamela Louise Smith, and a host of extended family and friends.
She relocated to Massachusetts at an early age once her mother, Pearl became sick and had to move to Boston, MA.
Neicey had a vibrant spirit that was contagious to others. Her greatest joy in life was being a mother to her three children and being a grandmother. Neicey worked several jobs to provide for her family such as an office clerk at John Hancock Insurance Company before she became disabled. Later in life, she would fulfill her civic duty by working with state legislatures and other mothers in her neighborhood to develop a community room for the children of her housing complex. She also worked with the elections department for the City of Boston to assist with the voting process.
She is survived by one daughter, Charmaine Sanders; two sons, Jonathan Sanders, and Winston Sanders; six grandchildren; Jahniya Sanders, Annesty Privott, Journey Sanders, Jeremiah Sanders, and Poetry Sanders, and Honor Grady; her father, John Edward (Georgia) Greene; two sisters, Sheila Sanders, and Angela Greene; two brothers, Johnnie Dale (Beverly) Greene, and Anthony (Katrina) Greene; nephews, Shemar Stanley, Terron Greene, and Kris Greene, Mo ; niece, Lakeisha Greene; aunts, Shirley Clegg and Louise (Jim) Taylor, and Florene Nolen; uncle, Willie Smith, and host of extended family, cousins, and friends.
A visitation will be held from 12:30 pm – 2:15 pm on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in the chapel of Carrigan Memorial Funeral Services, 336 East Grand Ave, Hot Springs, AR. A graveside service will begin at 3:30 pm at Pearla Gate Cemetery, Dorn Street, Pearla, AR. All COVID-19 rules and regulations that are in place at the time of the service must be followed, no expectations, please.
Flowers are accepted.
Please visit the guest registry is at http://www.carriganmemorial.com to read the complete obituary.
Arrangements are entrusted to Carrigan Memorial Funeral Services, Inc.
Rona Denise Sanders was born on September 27, 1962, in Malvern, AR to Pearl Jean Gulley and John Edward Greene. Her mother preceded her in death, as well as her grandparents; Fannie Bell Gulley and Lee Nolen; her brother, Terry Greene, and her dear cousin, Pamela Louise Smith, and a host of extended family and friends.
She relocated to Massachusetts at an early age once her mother, Pearl became sick and had to move to Boston, MA.
Neicey had a vibrant spirit that was contagious to others. Her greatest joy in life was being a mother to her three children and being a grandmother. Neicey worked several jobs to provide for her family such as an office clerk at John Hancock Insurance Company before she became disabled. Later in life, she would fulfill her civic duty by working with state legislatures and other mothers in her neighborhood to develop a community room for the children of her housing complex. She also worked with the elections department for the City of Boston to assist with the voting process.
She is survived by one daughter, Charmaine Sanders; two sons, Jonathan Sanders, and Winston Sanders; six grandchildren; Jahniya Sanders, Annesty Privott, Journey Sanders, Jeremiah Sanders, and Poetry Sanders, and Honor Grady; her father, John Edward (Georgia) Greene; two sisters, Sheila Sanders, and Angela Greene; two brothers, Johnnie Dale (Beverly) Greene, and Anthony (Katrina) Greene; nephews, Shemar Stanley, Terron Greene, and Kris Greene, Mo ; niece, Lakeisha Greene; aunts, Shirley Clegg and Louise (Jim) Taylor, and Florene Nolen; uncle, Willie Smith, and host of extended family, cousins, and friends.
A visitation will be held from 12:30 pm – 2:15 pm on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in the chapel of Carrigan Memorial Funeral Services, 336 East Grand Ave, Hot Springs, AR. A graveside service will begin at 3:30 pm at Pearla Gate Cemetery, Dorn Street, Pearla, AR. All COVID-19 rules and regulations that are in place at the time of the service must be followed, no expectations, please.
Flowers are accepted.
Please visit the guest registry is at http://www.carriganmemorial.com to read the complete obituary.
Arrangements are entrusted to Carrigan Memorial Funeral Services, Inc.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 20 to May 21, 2020.