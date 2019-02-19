Ronald Larry "Ronnie" Lumsden of Malvern, Arkansas, formerly of Sheridan, was born January 20, 1948 at Sheridan, the son of the late Robert "Doc" and Marie Gartman Lumsden. He was United States Army Veteran, and a professional truck driver. Ronnie was truly an outdoorsman through and through. He was either hunting and fishing, or wishing he was hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed his horses, and traveling out West. With all that being said, Ronnie was probably most well known as the best friend a story ever had. He never met a stranger, and to know him, was to love to just sit back and listen to him share one of his famous stories. Ronnie was a, tip your hat to a lady, and, your handshake is your bond, sort of fellow. Although he would've been perfectly content spending all of his time, in the woods or on the water, he had such an incredible gift of communicating with other people. If he was your friend, he was the most loyal friend you've ever had, and he will definitely be missed by countless numbers of people.

Ronnie died Friday, February 16, 2019 at his home, at the age of 71, after a courageous battle with cancer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Wanda Buchanan Lumsden.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Lumsden of Malvern; son, Robbie Lumsden of Sheridan; daughter and son-in-law, Nikki and Troy Kamps of Montana; step-son, Kevin Robbins, Michael Robbins, Jimmy Robbins and wife Susan, Kyle Robbins; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Kim Lumsden of Hensley; grandchildren, Mychael Kamps, Colton Kamps; step-grandchildren, Spencer Robbins and wife Mary, Morgan Robbins, Katie Hennard and husband Colton,

Cody Robbins, Kelly Robbins, Sydney Robbins, Dakota Robbins, Colton Robbins; 5 step-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home Chapel in Sheridan, with Bro. Danny Hill and Bro. Keith Pennington officiating. Burial will be in Rhodes Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday, 6:00-8:00 P.M.

Arrangements by Memorial Gardens Funeral Home of Sheridan (870) 942-1306. Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 19, 2019