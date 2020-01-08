|
|
Ronald Lloyd Pace, age 74, of Antioch, passed away January 4, 2020 in Hot Springs. He was born July 6, 1945 in Texarkana, TX to Lloyd and Myrtle Turner Pace.
He was predeceased by his parents; one son, Ronald Sean Pace; and a sister, Janice Hendrix.
He was a 1963 graduate of Norphlet High School, worked for Sears for many years as a repairman and was one of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Belinda Pence Pace; one daughter, Rhonda (Stefan) Panasenko of Bismarck; six grandchildren, Chelsea (Chans) Thomas of Antioch, Seana (Daniel) Strother, Cristina Labbate, Valerie (Aaron) Smith, Natalie Garner, all of Texas, and Colton Panasenko of Bismarck ; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Pam Hearne of Fort Smith; two sisters-in-law, Diana (Butch) Keen of Story, and Karen (Stanley) Phillips of Hot Springs; and two brothers-in-law, Joe (Freddie) Pence of Antioch and Brian Pence of Little Rock.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 11 at 2:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 132 Malvern Rd in Caddo Valley.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Jan. 8, 2020