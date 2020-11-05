On October 31, 2020, Ronald Lynn Wright, 66, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. Ron was born to Eunice Blackwell Wright and Aubrey Lynn Wright in Mena, Arkansas, on May 7, 1954.
Ron was predeceased by his father, Aubrey Lynn Wright, in 1983. He is survived by his mother Eunice Verrett, sister Brenda Wright, and niece Sarah Teague, all of Hot Springs.
Surviving him are his wife of almost 45 years, Connie Thornton Wright of Bismarck; daughter Rachel Wright-Dobbs (Bryan) of Pawleys Island, SC; son Nathan Wright (Rechelle) of Little Rock; and son Jesse Wright (Jessie) of Bismarck. Also surviving Ron are eight grandchildren, from age 22 to age 2: Carter Wright, Haylee Dobbs, Faith Dobbs, Emma Inscore, Tyler Dobbs, Aubrey Wright, Archie Wright, and Ronald Jesse (RJ) Wright. The newest loved one is great-grandchild, Oslo Inscore-Poole.
There will be an informal service to celebrate Ron's life at the Bismarck High School football stadium at 2:00, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Please follow COVID-19 precautions in regard for others in attendance. Memorials may be made by donating to CARTI in Little Rock or the Garage Church in Hot Springs.
A complete obituary may be found at www.smithfamilycares.com
through Ruggles-Wilcox in Arkadelphia