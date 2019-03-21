|
Ronald Scott Root, age 53, died Monday, March 18, 2019 in Savanah, GA. Scott was born December 22, 1965 in Searcy, Arkansas. He graduated from Ouachita High School in Donaldson before embarking on a career in the U.S. Air Force. Scott served in Panama and was a veteran of Operation Desert Storm. While serving, Scott continued his education and earned a B.S. in Human Resources from St. Leo University.
Scott is survived by three sisters, Allison Freewalt (Art) of Hot Springs Village, Elizabeth Essmyer (Chris) of Butte, MT and Amanda Wallace (John) of West Des Moines, IA, nephews, Jeremiah Saunders, Cliff Wallace, Jarrod Wallace, Seth Wallace and nieces, Becca Jane Hughes and Sarah Beth Rose, and great nieces Calley Rose and Ronnie Jane Hughes. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Root, mother, Glenda Root and great niece, Millie Jean Hughes.
Scott loved music and dogs and laughing with his friends and family. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Bald Knob, Arkansas
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 21, 2019