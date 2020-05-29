Ronald "Ron" Wayne Bridwell, age 81, passed away peacefully at home on May 26, 2020 in Malvern. He was a long-time resident of Seal Beach, California, before moving to Arkansas.
He was born in Big Spring, Texas, the son of Royce Bridwell and Mary "Dimp" Hancock Bridwell Brackett on the 6th day of December, 1938. Ron is survived by Brenda Peirce Bridwell, his wife of 30 years. He is also survived by daughter Diane (Bill) Brown, and sons Douglas Bridwell and Matthew (Debbie) Bridwell, all of Colorado. He leaves behind four grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ron spent most of his life in Colorado and California. He was a graduate of Long Beach State University, where he was a distinguished running back, and where he also received his Master's degree in Physical Education. He had two long careers, with coaching football and wrestling, and with ARCO Petroleum. He was a life-long fan of football and golf and a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Malvern. Ron was a sweet and caring man and he loved Jesus with all of his heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister and brother-in-law LaRue and Harry Gray of Garden Grove, California.
Memorials may be sent to The Caring Place, 101 Quapaw, Hot Springs, Arkansas, 71901.
Final arrangements will be managed by Regency Funeral Home, Malvern, Arkansas, with a private Celebration of Life event to follow at a later date. Friends and family are invited to sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
He was born in Big Spring, Texas, the son of Royce Bridwell and Mary "Dimp" Hancock Bridwell Brackett on the 6th day of December, 1938. Ron is survived by Brenda Peirce Bridwell, his wife of 30 years. He is also survived by daughter Diane (Bill) Brown, and sons Douglas Bridwell and Matthew (Debbie) Bridwell, all of Colorado. He leaves behind four grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ron spent most of his life in Colorado and California. He was a graduate of Long Beach State University, where he was a distinguished running back, and where he also received his Master's degree in Physical Education. He had two long careers, with coaching football and wrestling, and with ARCO Petroleum. He was a life-long fan of football and golf and a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Malvern. Ron was a sweet and caring man and he loved Jesus with all of his heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister and brother-in-law LaRue and Harry Gray of Garden Grove, California.
Memorials may be sent to The Caring Place, 101 Quapaw, Hot Springs, Arkansas, 71901.
Final arrangements will be managed by Regency Funeral Home, Malvern, Arkansas, with a private Celebration of Life event to follow at a later date. Friends and family are invited to sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 29 to May 30, 2020.