Ronald Wayne "Ron" Bridwell
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald "Ron" Wayne Bridwell, age 81, passed away peacefully at home on May 26, 2020 in Malvern. He was a long-time resident of Seal Beach, California, before moving to Arkansas.
He was born in Big Spring, Texas, the son of Royce Bridwell and Mary "Dimp" Hancock Bridwell Brackett on the 6th day of December, 1938. Ron is survived by Brenda Peirce Bridwell, his wife of 30 years. He is also survived by daughter Diane (Bill) Brown, and sons Douglas Bridwell and Matthew (Debbie) Bridwell, all of Colorado. He leaves behind four grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
 Ron spent most of his life in Colorado and California. He was a graduate of Long Beach State University, where he was a distinguished running back, and where he also received his Master's degree in Physical Education.  He had two long careers, with coaching football and wrestling, and with ARCO Petroleum.  He was a life-long fan of football and golf and a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Malvern.  Ron was a sweet and caring man and he loved Jesus with all of his heart.
 He was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister and brother-in-law LaRue and Harry Gray of Garden Grove, California.
 Memorials may be sent to The Caring Place, 101 Quapaw, Hot Springs, Arkansas, 71901.
 Final arrangements will be managed by Regency Funeral Home, Malvern, Arkansas, with a private Celebration of Life event to follow at a later date. Friends and family are invited to sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved