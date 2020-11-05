Rev. Roosevelt Fraction was born in Malvern, Arkansas to the late Bertha (Hughes) and Samuel Fraction on February 23, 1934. He departed this life on November 1, 2020 in Malvern, Arkansas. He is proceeded in death by his parents and brother, Willie F. Fraction.
Roosevelt is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Mary Wade-Fraction. His memories will forever be etched in the hearts of his children, Penny Fraction, Valrico, Florida; Kenneth Fraction, Springfield, Illinois; Demetrius Fraction and Terrance Fraction of Chicago, Illinois and extended daughters Pamela Brown and Wendy Brown of Houston, Texas. One sister-in-Law Ona Faye Gee, brother-in-law's Grimes "Chip" Wade and Anthony Wade all from Nacogdoches, Texas. He also leaves to mourn many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives, friends and neighbors who will immensely miss him.
There will be a walk-through visitation on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Brandon's Mortuary in Malvern, from 4:00 - 6:00 pm. His Home Going Celebration will be held at 1:00 pm., Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Bank OZK Stage, in Malvern. His earthly body will be laid to rest at Church of God in Christ Cemetery in Malvern. Roosevelt's full obituary and online guestbook are available at www.brandonsmortuary.com.