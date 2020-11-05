1/1
Rev. Roosevelt Fraction
1934 - 2020
Rev. Roosevelt Fraction was born in Malvern, Arkansas to the late Bertha (Hughes) and Samuel Fraction on February 23, 1934.  He departed this life on November 1, 2020 in Malvern, Arkansas.  He is proceeded in death by his parents and brother, Willie F. Fraction.
Roosevelt is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Mary Wade-Fraction.  His memories will forever be etched in the hearts of his children, Penny Fraction, Valrico, Florida; Kenneth Fraction, Springfield, Illinois; Demetrius Fraction and Terrance Fraction of Chicago, Illinois and extended daughters Pamela Brown and Wendy Brown of Houston, Texas.  One sister-in-Law Ona Faye Gee, brother-in-law's Grimes "Chip" Wade and Anthony Wade all from Nacogdoches, Texas.  He also leaves to mourn many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives, friends and neighbors who will immensely miss him.
There will be a walk-through visitation on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Brandon's Mortuary in Malvern, from 4:00 - 6:00 pm. His Home Going Celebration will be held at 1:00 pm., Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Bank OZK Stage, in Malvern. His earthly body will be laid to rest at Church of God in Christ Cemetery in Malvern. Roosevelt's full obituary and online guestbook are available at www.brandonsmortuary.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Brandon's Mortuary, Inc. - Malvern
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Bank OZK Stage
Funeral services provided by
Brandon's Mortuary, Inc. - Malvern
329 W Third Street
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 337-9171
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
November 5, 2020
Words can not express my sorrow. Like losing a brother and friend. He helped me to learn how to better study the Bible. He never learned how to be a great golfer but we LAUGHED throughout our times together.
May the family find comfort in the beauty of God's world and pleasant memories of Roosevelt, "Red", "Rosey" or "Fract."
Ledridge Davis
Family
November 4, 2020
He was a great co-worker at Hines VA
His patients loved him
Essie McDaniel
Coworker
November 3, 2020
Mary and family, please know that my prayers and thoughts are with you during this difficult time. I know God is able. Keep the faith.
Darlene Jones
Friend
November 3, 2020
Our church is praying for your family and friends.
Jeannie Wilson
November 3, 2020
joyce murdock hogan
Neighbor
