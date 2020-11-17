Roswitha M. Holst, 70 of Fordyce, died Friday November 13, 2020. She was born February 4, 1950 in Munich, Germany. She is preceded in death by her parents Barton Ross George and Thelma Houser George, by the love of her life James W. Holst and by her son Daniel J. Holst. She was a retired CNA who loved the Lord, her children, and her dogs.
She is survived by her three daughters: Misty Holst of Fordyce, Amy (Lance) Reynolds of Hampton, and Angel (Shane) Morris of Fordyce; her sister Lynda Creamer of Taneytown, Maryland; eight grandchildren: Jackson, Austin, Cody, Hannah, Joe, Kayla, Will, and Juliet; and one great grandchild.
A graveside memorial service will be held 2PM Saturday at Lono Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Morning Meadow Rescue, PO Box 398, Fordyce, AR 71742 and UCAPS, PO Box 204, El Dorado, AR 71730. Arrangements are by Benton Funeral Home of Fordyce. To sign the online register visit www.bentonfuneralhome.net