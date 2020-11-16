1/1
Roy Lynn "Runt" Fite
1954 - 2020
Roy Lynn "Runt" Fite, age 66, of Malvern passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at home.  He was born November 7, 1954, in Malvern, the son of Lloyd Alvin and Helen Bernice Henson Fite.  Roy was a shipping supervisor for Acme Brick for over 30 years and retired as a shipping supervisor.  He was a Ham Radio Operator.  He was a member and deacon at Third Assembly of God Church and Lono/Rolla Volunteer Fire Department.  Roy enjoyed fishing and camping.  Other than his father, he is preceded in death by his wife, whom he married on May 20, 1976, Phoebe Fite; son, Troy Fite; granddaughter, Ivy Balding; grandson, Arlo Wright and sister, Delilah Patton.
 
Survivors, mother, Bernice Robinson; daughters, Tracie Wright (Jamie) and Tanya Balding (Mark); granddaughter, Jewel Balding; brothers, Charles Fite, Sr. and Ervin Fite (Sheila); and numerous nieces and nephews. 
 
Graveside services will be held Sunday, November 15 at 2:00pm at Lono Cemetery with Reverend Barney Fuller and Reverend Gerald Williams officiating.  Visitation will be one hour prior to service, also at cemetery.  Pallbearers will be Charles Fite, Jr., Zakkary Benn, Tony Edwards, Joseph Jones, Jamie Wright, Mark Balding, Earnest Fite, Jr. and Darren Fite.  Honorary pallbearers will the Lono/Rolla Volunteer Fire Department.
 
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Guestbook, regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
November 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
