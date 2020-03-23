Home

Roy Neil Perry


1964 - 2020
Roy Neil Perry Obituary
Roy Neil Perry, age 55, of Hot Springs passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was born June 16, 1964, in Fort Hood, Texas to Roy W. and Donna Jo (Mulholland) Perry.  Roy was a loving spirit preceded in death by his father, Roy W. Perry.

He is survived by his mother, Donna Jo Perry; brothers, John and Matt Perry; partner, Teresa Laliberte; mother of his daughters, Pam; children, Elizabeth (Shawn) Newton, Heather Perry, Kayla (Shane Birmingham) Perry and Tim; 6 grandchildren, Holden, Corbin, Edmin, David, Autumn and Cash.

He was a beloved son, father and papa who devoted himself to family, friends and animals. He will be greatly missed.

No Services planned at this time.

Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 21, 2020
Remember
