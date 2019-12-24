Home

POWERED BY

Services
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Deere
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Walter Deere Jr.


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Walter Deere Jr. Obituary
Roy Walter Deere, Jr. of West Melbourne, FL peacefully passed away on Thursday December 5, 2019 at the William Childs Hospice House. Roy was born on June 13, 1946 in Camden, Arkansas. He was the eldest son of Louella and Roy W Deere, Sr. Roy was a U.S. Navy veteran who served in Viet Nam. He attended the University of Arkansas and graduated from the Florida Institute of Technology. He was a computer scientist. He was retired.
Roy is predeceased in death by his parents, and wife, Barbara Beindorf Deere.
He is survived by his brother, Bob Deere (Linda) of Houston, Texas. His step children Paul Mears(Katy) of Tampa, FL and Michelle Servos(John) of Vero Beach, FL. 6 grandchildren, Colby Servos(Michelle), Tara Morgan(Mike), Joseph Servos(Heather), Christopher Mears(Katie), and Kathleen Mears(Michael). 3 great grandchildren, Amelia Morgan, Juliet Servos, and Christopher Austin Mears.
Roy was a member of the Canaveral Mineral and Gem Society, Southeast Federation of Mineralogical Societies and the American Federation of Mineralogical Societies. He served as an officer, board member, and instructor in these groups. He was also an instructor at Wild acres in North Carolina and William Holland in Georgia.
A memorial service will be held at Regency Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday December 28, 2019 at 11:00am.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Polio Plus, c/o Melbourne Rotary Club., P.O. Box 997, Melbourne, FL 32902
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -