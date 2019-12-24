|
|
Roy Walter Deere, Jr. of West Melbourne, FL peacefully passed away on Thursday December 5, 2019 at the William Childs Hospice House. Roy was born on June 13, 1946 in Camden, Arkansas. He was the eldest son of Louella and Roy W Deere, Sr. Roy was a U.S. Navy veteran who served in Viet Nam. He attended the University of Arkansas and graduated from the Florida Institute of Technology. He was a computer scientist. He was retired.
Roy is predeceased in death by his parents, and wife, Barbara Beindorf Deere.
He is survived by his brother, Bob Deere (Linda) of Houston, Texas. His step children Paul Mears(Katy) of Tampa, FL and Michelle Servos(John) of Vero Beach, FL. 6 grandchildren, Colby Servos(Michelle), Tara Morgan(Mike), Joseph Servos(Heather), Christopher Mears(Katie), and Kathleen Mears(Michael). 3 great grandchildren, Amelia Morgan, Juliet Servos, and Christopher Austin Mears.
Roy was a member of the Canaveral Mineral and Gem Society, Southeast Federation of Mineralogical Societies and the American Federation of Mineralogical Societies. He served as an officer, board member, and instructor in these groups. He was also an instructor at Wild acres in North Carolina and William Holland in Georgia.
A memorial service will be held at Regency Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday December 28, 2019 at 11:00am.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Polio Plus, c/o Melbourne Rotary Club., P.O. Box 997, Melbourne, FL 32902
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 24, 2019