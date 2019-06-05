Royce L. Montgomery age 87 of Jones Mill passed away June 1, 2019. He was born January 7, 1932 in DeRoche, AR to the late Joseph and Elsie Thornton Montgomery. Royce graduated Magnet Cove High School in 1951. He served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Essex during the Korean War. He was a member of North Main Church of Christ and retired from Reynolds Cable.

Royce loved sports, especially Magnet Cove, Arkansas Razorbacks and Dallas Cowboys. He loved to fish and hunt and garden.

Survivors include his wife of sixty two and half years Voncelle Fugitt Montgomery, sons; Randy (Karen) Montgomery of Harrisburg PA, and Scott (Judy) Montgomery of Hot Springs, daughter; Linda Fite of Malvern, brother; Doyce (Eloise) Montgomery of Plano TX, sister Jo Ella Efird of Diamondhead, seven grandchildren; Lindsay (Nick) Newby, Heather (Scott) Newby, Michael (Cynthia) Montgomery, Jennifer (Seth) Stanage, Tyler Montgomery, Jared Montgomery and Dylan Montgomery, four great grandchildren, Jayden, Chaydence, Natalie, and Cullen.

Visitation will be Friday June 7, from 6-8pm at Regency Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will be Saturday June 8, 2:00pm Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Sam Carmen officiating. Pallbearers will be Nick Newby, Michael Montgomery, Seth Stanage, Scott Newby, Dylan Montgomery, Tyler Montgomey, Jared Montgomery and Jayden Golden. Honorary pallbearers are Rodney and Jackie Walker, Dr. Shroff and Staff, Travis Stewart and Benny Mauney. Burial will be in Magnet Cove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the North Main Church of Christ.

