Ruby Lee Doss
1932 - 2020
Ruby Lee Doss, age 88 of Malvern, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at her home. She was born on January 13, 1932 in Amity, Arkansas to the late Jim Garner and Luda Gertrude Skates Garner. Reared and educated in Amity, she graduated with the Amity High School class of 1950. She married the love of her life, Manuel C. Doss, on December 28, 1950, in Amity, and they moved to Malvern in 1952. In 1957, she and her husband opened Doss Garage, which is still in operation today. Ruby was a member of First Baptist Church, where she attended the Ruth Sunday School Class. She loved children and put that love to work by teaching preschool at First Baptist Church for many years. She loved her family and they enjoyed partaking of the delicious food she prepared for them. You never saw Ruby without her radiant smile. That, along with her kindness, will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Manuel Doss; by two sons, Ricky Doss (Theresa), and Dennis Doss (Sherri); her son-in-law, Bob Williams; all of Malvern; a sister, Shirley Potter of Sparks, Nevada; her grandchildren, Jennifer Burks (Andy), Amy Clements (Jeremy), Wendy Folds (J. R.), Sara Doss (Chad), John Doss (Monique), Staci Allen (Chris), Sheena Robinson (Phillip), and Skyler Doss; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Ruby was also preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Doss Williams, a great-grandson, Bo Dillon Kidder, two brothers and one sister.

A graveside service will be held at eleven o'clock Saturday morning, September 12, 2020 at Resthaven Cemetery with Brother Billy Bartlett officiating and under the direction of J. A. Funk Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be members of Ruby's family.

Memorials are requested to the Children's Ministry of First Baptist Church, Malvern.

Please follow COVID-19 guidelines by physical distancing and wearing a mask.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
