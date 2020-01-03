|
Ruth Lee Young age 92 of Malvern passed away January 2, 2020 in Hot Springs. She was born December 30, 1927 in Dalark AR to Sanford H. and Ona L. Johnson Lee. Ruth was a member of Sardis Primitive Baptist Church and a homemaker. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Billy John Young to whom she was married to for 67 years; her In-laws Jim and Ethel Young; siblings; Jerry , Hiram, H.D. and Betty and Nancy.
Survivors include 6 years of 5 generations survived by 4 generations; her children; Doug (Rhonda) Young of Malvern, Ann Thomason of Pottsville, grandchildren; Leigh Honnell of Russellville, Julie Thomason of Pottsville, Angela (Lance) Minge of Cabot, Hunter (Rebekah) Young of Benton, great grandchildren; Lauren (Jack) Reed, Wesley (Jessica) Honnell, Katie Minge, Kellie Minge, Jace Minge and Cooper Thomason, Brody Mathis and Oakley Young, great-great grandchild Braden Derrick, Lexi Honnell and Lincoln Honnell, her sister Carolyn Whaley of Carlsbad CA, sister in law Beth Lee and Kathryn Blevins and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
Funeral Service will be held Sunday January 5, 2020 at 2:00pm with visitation from 1:00-2:00 pm in Regency Chapel with Rev. Jesse Stripland and Bro. Ron Parrish will be officiating service. Burial in Macedonia Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris Lee, Jeff Chine, Brian Loy, Jimmy James, Bo Attaway, and Tony Jenkins. Honorary pallbearers are Buryl Attaway, Jackie Clayton, Leon Jenkins, Dr. Bruce Burton and Dr. Dylan Thaxton. A special thanks to The Crossing and their staff, Encore Nursing and Rehab Staff, Arkansas Hospice nurses, her sitters; Amanda Adams, Betty Sherman, Billie Walters, Haley Milner, Jessica Garrick, JoAnn Smith, LaShelle Jones, Teresa Haltom, Valerie Dickinson and Virginia Eddington.
In Lieu of Flowers memorial may be made to Arkansas Hospice 14 Parkstone Circle, North Little Rock AR 72116 or Macedonia Cemetery Fund c/o Myron Crisco 1039 E. County Line Road Arkadelphia, AR 71923.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Jan. 4, 2020