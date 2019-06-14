Ruthel "Granny" Smith, age 94 of Malvern passed away Thursday June 13, 2019 at her home. She was born May 11, 1925, in Stamps, Arkansas to the late Will and Geneva Patton Voss but was orphaned at age 6 and was then raised by her Aunts, Lessie Patton and Josie Clark. She was a homemaker and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and attended North Malvern Assembly of God Church with her daughter. Ruthel loved to sew making clothes for her grandchildren's dolls and gardening.

She was preceded in death by parents, husband Roy Lee Smith, sons-in-law Dewayne Smith, John Rogers and siblings, Luther, Cecil, Basil, Henry, Opal, Odell, and Clarise.

Survivors include her daughter, Alice Rogers, her fur companion Pokie, granddaughter, Wendy Beasley, great-grandchildren, Tyler Beasley, Allyson Beasley Ray (husband Johnnie) and Michelle Beasley, great-great grandchildren, Alexis, Colby, Aven, Brandon, Jeremiah and one due in September, and numerous nieces and nephews

Visitation Saturday, June 15, 2:00-3:00 pm at Regency Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 3:00 pm Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Tim Carpenter and Reverend Keith Pennington officiating. Burial will be at Rockport Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Shannon Beasley, Tyler Beasley, Dennis Finney, Mark Ray, Johnnie Ray and Danny Cook.

Honorary pallbearers will be Albert Burks.

Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.