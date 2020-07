Sandra Kay Hudgens Barringer, also known as Gran, passed away July 17, 2020, at the age of 78. She was loved dearly by her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and a daughter. She is survived by one sister, daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter among many others. To celebrate her life and for memorial arrangements, please visit sandrabarringermemorial.com. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home of Malvern.