|
|
Sarah Elizabeth (Beth) Cole Causbie, Ash Flat, Arkansas, died December 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Carlton Cole and Sarah Elizabeth Henslee Cole of Malvern, AR; her infant son, Joseph Charles Royal; and her sister Stella Carolyn Cole Hodges of Little Rock, AR. Surviving her are her husband, Edgar Shelby (Gus) Causbie of Ash Flat, AR; son James Cole Royal, his wife Vicki of Brookhaven, MS, and granddaughter, Nicole Elizabeth Royal of Davenport, Fl. Michael Causbie, his wife Cindy of Methuen, Mass., grandson Capt. Hanson Causbie & his wife Debbie of Colorado Springs, CO; Dr. Leila Causbie & husband Thomas Ozio of Morgan City, LA, granddaughter Dr. Anna Ozio and husband Tyler Haverkamp of Thibodaux, LA, granddaughter Marjorie Beth Ozio and husband Daniel Sanchez Rivera of Midland, TX; Scott Causbie & wife Jean of Seattle, WA, granddaughters Kate Causbie & Julia Causbie of Seattle & Lt. Jackie Causbie of U.S. Army. Beth is also survived by a host of cousins, nieces and nephews, including a special niece Rebecca Hodges Winburn, and also by special friends she grew up with in Malvern, AR. She is a graduate of U.A. Little Rock. There are no funeral plans & the remains will be cremated.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 28, 2019