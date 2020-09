Sarah Josephine Pierce (Cash), age 89 of Malvern, Arkansas, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020. She was born October 3, 1930 in Malvern, Arkansas to Charles Edward Horne and Stella Fontiane (Nickoles) Horne. Sarah loved to quilt.Sarah is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Stella Horne; her husband, Towsend James Pierce; her brothers, Charles Horne, Wesley Horne and John Horne.Survivors are her sons, Terry L Pierce (Maria Trinidad), James Edward Pierce, and Donald Wayne Pierce; her daughter, Judy Karen Davidson (Jackie) and her seven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.Services will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020, 2:00 P.M. at Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel in Malvern, Arkansas.Arrangements were made under the direction of Atkinson Funeral Home of Malvern, Arkansas. Guest register at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net