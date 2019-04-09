Home

POWERED BY

Services
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Resources
More Obituaries for Sawyer Lusinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sawyer Orren Lusinger


2018 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sawyer Orren Lusinger Obituary
Sawyer Orren Lusinger, age 4 months of Benton passed away Saturday April 6, 2019 at Arkansas Children's Hospital. He was born December 10, 2018, in Little Rock to Zach and Destiny Lusinger.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather Gavin Weems, great-great-grandparents, Eva Dell and Peary Lusinger and great-great grandparents James Owen and Gay Birch.
Survivors include his parents, Zach and Destiny Lusinger, grandparents, Dyka Lusinger (Doug Saling) of Malvern, Jake Lusinger (wife Shaunda) of Malvern, Steven Mol of Houston, Texas and Carrie Nagao of Malvern, great-grandparents, Peggy Lusinger, Carolyn Hays of El Dorado, aunt and uncle Andra and Coy Baggett of Marshall, TX and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be Tuesday April 9, 6:00-8:00 pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, April 10, at 2:00 pm at Oak Ridge Cemetery with Brother Jason Keisler officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jake Lusinger and Doug Saling.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mollie Hill, Rhonda Richardson, Kim Crawley, Sabrina Spradlin, Rachel Burns, Juli Mistric, and Kim Allison.
A Special thanks to Dr. Robert Lyle, Shannon Stroud, Julie Ingle, and the Nurses and Staff of NICU at Children's Hospital.
In Lieu of Flowers memorials may be made to Arkansas Children's Hospital.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
Download Now