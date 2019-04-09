Sawyer Orren Lusinger, age 4 months of Benton passed away Saturday April 6, 2019 at Arkansas Children's Hospital. He was born December 10, 2018, in Little Rock to Zach and Destiny Lusinger.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather Gavin Weems, great-great-grandparents, Eva Dell and Peary Lusinger and great-great grandparents James Owen and Gay Birch.

Survivors include his parents, Zach and Destiny Lusinger, grandparents, Dyka Lusinger (Doug Saling) of Malvern, Jake Lusinger (wife Shaunda) of Malvern, Steven Mol of Houston, Texas and Carrie Nagao of Malvern, great-grandparents, Peggy Lusinger, Carolyn Hays of El Dorado, aunt and uncle Andra and Coy Baggett of Marshall, TX and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be Tuesday April 9, 6:00-8:00 pm at Regency Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, April 10, at 2:00 pm at Oak Ridge Cemetery with Brother Jason Keisler officiating.

Pallbearers will be Jake Lusinger and Doug Saling.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mollie Hill, Rhonda Richardson, Kim Crawley, Sabrina Spradlin, Rachel Burns, Juli Mistric, and Kim Allison.

A Special thanks to Dr. Robert Lyle, Shannon Stroud, Julie Ingle, and the Nurses and Staff of NICU at Children's Hospital.

In Lieu of Flowers memorials may be made to Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 9, 2019