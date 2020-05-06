Sean Alex Orr
1971 - 2020
Sean Alex Orr, age 49 of Benton, died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Saline Memorial Hospital in Benton.  He was born on February 4, 1971 in Little Rock to the late William Clinton Orr and Marilyn Olivia Ward Orr.  Reared and receiving his early education in Virginia, he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Henderson State University. Sean had worked as an investigator for the Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney's office.  He was an avid fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Washington Redskins. He enjoyed playing poker, video games, and watching sports.   Like his father, Sean enjoyed Chinese food, but sushi was his favorite.  He attended Park Place Baptist Church in Bryant.
 
He is survived by his daughter, Chloe Maddox of Tampa, Florida; aunt, Wanda Purser of Bryant; and numerous cousins.
 
Sean was also preceded in death by his uncle, Randy Ward, and his maternal grandparents, Milburn and Maurice Ward.
 
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
 
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
