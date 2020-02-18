Home

Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Donaldson Missionary Baptist Church
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Donaldson Missionary Baptist Church
1971 - 2020
Shane Hammond Obituary
Shane Hammond age 48 of Donaldson passed away February 15, 2020. He was born August 25, 1971 in Malvern to Thomas and Sandra Sampson Hammond. Shane was a member of the Ouachita Missionary Baptist Church and did construction work most of his life. He also loved to fish and watch sports on TV. He was preceded in death by his mother Sandra Hammond, brother; Thomas Scott Hammond, daughter; Abigail Kay Hammond, two nephews; Austin and Blake Hammond and his uncle; Danny Sampson.
Survivors include his father and stepmother Thomas and Suzanne Hammond of Donaldson, two sons; Daniel Shane Hammond Jr, of Sherwood and Matthew Thomas Hammond of Sherwood, and one sister Kathy Farmer of Arkansas, four nieces; Alyssa Hicks, Jessica Douskurt, Kayla Moore and Leslie Draper.
A Memorial Service and visitation will be held Wednesday February 19, 2020 at 11:00am with visitation one hour prior to service at Donaldson Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Keith Rowton and Bro. Ronnie Hardin officiating.
Cremation arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 18, 2020
