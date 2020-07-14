Shannon Dianne Haney, 48, of Malvern gained her angel wings July 7, 2020 at CHI Hot Springs Hospice after a lengthy and hard fought battle. Shannon was born September 12, 1971 at Fort Knox, Kentucky to the parents of Donald Haney and Mary Dowd Robb. Shannon was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Margie Haney and Oren and Audie Dowd.
Shannon graduated from Malvern High School in 1989 and attended Henderson State University, where she received her Bachelor's degree in Art. She taught at Eureka Springs, where she shared her love of art and painting and showed them how to express themselves through art.
She is survived by her parents, Donald Haney (Beverly) of Malvern and Mary Robb (Craig) of Bismarck; children, Savannah Haney of Eureka Springs and Ranen Blasingame of Benton; three step brothers, Dwayne Webb, Bary Morgan and Ric Webb; step sisters, Heather Fitzhugh and Tiffany Kriigel and her aunt, Marcia (Carroll) Rogers of Gifford, who loved her very much. She leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles and cousins to cherish her memory.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 14 at 10:00am at Rockport Memorial with Pastor Ric Webb officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be DeeAnn Brumbaugh, Kristi Mosley, Heather Fitzhugh, Wendy Hill, Kevin Rogers and Keith Rogers.
