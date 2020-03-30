Home

Little Rock Funeral Home - Little Rock
8801 Knoedl Ct
Little Rock, AR 72205
501-224-2200
Shara Renne (Watson) Scott


2020 - 2020
Shara Renne (Watson) Scott Obituary
Shara Renee Watson Scott, 72, of Little Rock, passed away March 15, 2020. She was born and raised in Malvern, AR, where she graduated from Malvern High School and went on to attend Henderson State University.  She later made her home in Arlington, VA where she studied the culinary arts at L'Academie de Cuisine and completed the undergraduate certificate program. She then returned home to reside in Little Rock and worked as a mother and as a Political Consultant and Campaign Organizer for Sen. Dale Bumpers and for Gov. David Pryor. She was also an avid jewelry maker and artist.

Preceded in death by her parents, Elwood Watson and Marybelle Pattenotte and step-father, T.H. Pattenotte, she is survived by her son, Ryan Scott (Niki); daughter, Amy Rodriguez (Brian Wheeler); sister, Kay Parker (Alan); grandchildren, Ellis R. Scott, Evan B. Scott, and Eli Rodriguez; niece, Amber Hooper; nephew, Andy Parker (Melissa); and a host of other family and friends. 

Services will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements by Little Rock Funeral Home, (501)224-2200. Shara's online guestbook may be signed at www.littlerockfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 28, 2020
