Sharon Edwards, 75, of Benton passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Sharon was born on October 13, 1944 in Malvern, AR to the late Henry and Louise Bell Stueart. She was an avid quilter who also enjoyed Fly fishing.
Sharon Is preceded in death by her parents.
Sharon is survived by her daughters, Sarah Louise Edwards of Seattle, Washington and Hanna Grace Edwards of Boston, Massachusetts; a brother ,Henry W. (Linda) Stueart III; a sister, Meg Stueart, and many friends and loved ones who will miss her dearly.
Funeral Service for Sharon will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Shadowlawn Cemetery in Malvern.
Guest may leave a condolence at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern, AR.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 5, 2020