Sharon Gail Phillips, 64, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was born June 28, 1956, was a CNA and a member of the Tabernacle of Praise church. She could always fill the room with her wonderful presence and smile. She was well loved and will be missed by many.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Danny Norwood, and Wanda Tompkins of Malvern, her one true love, Bobby Phillips, her oldest daughter and grandson, Carla and Joey Wingfield of Glen Rose, a sister, Shirley Buck of Malvern, and 2 nephews, Ki, and Casey Caldwell, both of Malvern.

She is survived by her daughter, Tina Rogers (Randy) of Lono, a son, BJ Phillips, a sister and two brothers, all of Malvern. She loved her 8 grandchildren, Amanda (Chris), Rebecca (Gavin), Mason (Bailei), Carla (Blake), Cameron, Calie, Jac and Gunner, her 4 great grandchildren, Braylon, Avery, Huntlee, Josie and Dom, and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by the best caretakers in the world and her best friends Kristi Walker and Mary Shnaekel.

Celebration of Life will be Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Tabernacle of Praise church on Pine Bluff Street at 12:00 with Pastor Deloris presiding. Covid 19 guidelines to be followed and mask are needed.



