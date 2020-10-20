Sharon Kay McKim, age 63, of Donaldson, AR passed away after a lengthy battle with breast cancer on Friday, October 16, 2020.??She was born on March 30, 1957 to Reuben and Audrey Cash.??Sharon recently retired from WalMart, where she proudly worked for 43 years. During her many years at WalMart, she made countless friends to whom she considered her work family.??Sharon was a wonderful wife, mother, Nana and sister. She doted on her family and was happiest when her grand babies were near!??Sharon is preceded in death by her parents and sister-in- law, Jannie Cash. She is survived by her husband of 43 years-Richard McKim; daughter, Julie McKim; son, Mark (Courtney) McKim; brothers, Gary Cash and Jim Cash. Her three grandchildren, Tatum Smith, Ella McKim, and Myles McKim will forever cherish their Nana's memory.??Funeral services, will be held at 10 am, Tuesday, October 20th at Neighbors Cemetery in Donaldson, AR. Family visitation will begin at 9:30am on the same day. Pallbearers will be Chris Murriel, Tim Webb, Matt Jay, Benny Hardage, Brad Eudy, and Jesse Thompson.
