Shelia Ann Hall Bivens, 59, of Malvern, Arkansas passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019. She was born on January 15, 1960, in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, to loving parents, I. V. Hall and Erma Keith-Hall.

Shelia was preceded in death by her afore-mentioned parents and a brother, Eddie Joe Hall. Left to remember her with love are her three sons: Ricky Lamont Bivens (Krystal) of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Jamal Dontae Bivens (Laura) and Anthony Lamar Bivens, both of Malvern; one daughter, Ke'Airea Latrice Bivens of Malvern; six brothers: Ivory Hall (Recia) of Camden, Arkansas, Freddie Hall (Zonder), Joseph Hall (Rosalind), David Hall (Mary), Gary Hall all of Sparkman, Arkansas and Jeffery Hall (Renee) of Camden; one sister, Seresa Hall of Bryant, Arkansas; five grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m., on Friday, February 22, 2019, at First Baptist Church Vine Street, Malvern. Her earthly body will be laid to rest at Paradise Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Malvern. A visitation will be held at the church on Friday morning, from 10:00 - 12:00 p.m., prior to the service. For complete obituary and online guestbook: www.brandonsmortuary.com. Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary