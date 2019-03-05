Sherman "Johnny" Harmon, age 79 of Bismarck, passed away Monday March 4, 2019. He was born February 26, 1940 in Mesa, Arizona to the late Wilson Willie and Virginia D. (Williams) Harmon. He was a United States Army Veteran. He was a millwright for Nabholz Industrial Service. He was a member and Deacon at First Baptist Church of Social Hill. He enjoyed woodworking, reading, fishing and hunting.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son John Clay Harmon, brothers Jerry Harmon and Marion Harmon, sister Janey Raines and grandchildren Jacob Harmon, Timothy Littles and Crystal Kidder.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years Linda (Rosewell) Harmon, son Jerry Wilson Harmon (Cindy) of Bismarck, daughter Tina Fowler of Malvern, brother Maurice Harmon of Malvern, sisters Nancy Cope (Clarence) of Hot Springs, Marlene Gibson of Malvern, grandchildren, Heather Harmon, Haley Peterson (Kalin), Belle Harmon (Dillon), Justin Trahan, Shayna House, Winston Neil, Stormie Fowler, Brittany Williams, fourteen greatgrandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday March 5, 6:00-8:00 pm at Regency Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be Wednesday March 6, 10:00 am at Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jackson Rogers and Bro. Jerry George officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Bismarck.

Pallbearers will be Kerry Morris, Bobby Lopez, Matt Nitch, Terry Luker, Adam Saunders, Jesse Cochran, Jimmy Luker and Wes Lawson.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of First Baptist Church of Social Hill, Kindred Hospice and Nabholz Industrial Service Workers.

Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 5, 2019