1/1
Sherrie Lea Hester
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherrie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scherrie Lea Hester, age 81 of Malvern, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at The Crossing.  She was born in Sheridan, Arkansas on July 28, 1939 to the late Hugh Carroll Rushing and Elsie Lee Rushing.  Reared and receiving her early education in Sheridan, she later attended Ouachita Baptist College in Arkadelphia.  She was the widow of the late Dr. Neyland Hester, who preceded her in death on January 28, 2013.  Mrs. Hester worked in admissions at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock for 25 years.  She was a member of P. E. O. Chapter Y, and attended Traskwood United Methodist Church.  She lived in Central Arkansas all her life.
 
Her survivors include: a son, Stephen and his wife, Linda Miller of Highlands, Texas; a niece, Margaret Rushing Coffee of Los Angeles California; two step-sons, Steve Hester of Little Rock and Paul Hester of Houston, Texas; one grandchild, Stephen Robert Miller and his wife, Marie; two great-grandchildren, Lucas and Savannah Miller of Aubrey Texas; and by numerous step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren.
 
Mrs. Hester was also preceded in death by a brother, Hugh C. Rushing, two sisters, Clara and Tess; a step-daughter, Linda Sharpton, and a step-son, John Mark Hester.
 
Ms. Hester family would like to thank the management and staff of the Crossing of Malvern for their loving care and service over the last seven years.
 
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
 
Memorials may be made to Traskwood United Methodist Church, 207 Main Street, Traskwood, AR 72167; or to the Neyland Hester Scholarship Fund at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
 
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J A Funk Funeral Home
318 Ash St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-4625
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J A Funk Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved