Scherrie Lea Hester, age 81 of Malvern, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at The Crossing. She was born in Sheridan, Arkansas on July 28, 1939 to the late Hugh Carroll Rushing and Elsie Lee Rushing. Reared and receiving her early education in Sheridan, she later attended Ouachita Baptist College in Arkadelphia. She was the widow of the late Dr. Neyland Hester, who preceded her in death on January 28, 2013. Mrs. Hester worked in admissions at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock for 25 years. She was a member of P. E. O. Chapter Y, and attended Traskwood United Methodist Church. She lived in Central Arkansas all her life.
Her survivors include: a son, Stephen and his wife, Linda Miller of Highlands, Texas; a niece, Margaret Rushing Coffee of Los Angeles California; two step-sons, Steve Hester of Little Rock and Paul Hester of Houston, Texas; one grandchild, Stephen Robert Miller and his wife, Marie; two great-grandchildren, Lucas and Savannah Miller of Aubrey Texas; and by numerous step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Hester was also preceded in death by a brother, Hugh C. Rushing, two sisters, Clara and Tess; a step-daughter, Linda Sharpton, and a step-son, John Mark Hester.
Ms. Hester family would like to thank the management and staff of the Crossing of Malvern for their loving care and service over the last seven years.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Traskwood United Methodist Church, 207 Main Street, Traskwood, AR 72167; or to the Neyland Hester Scholarship Fund at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
