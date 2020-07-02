1/1
Sherry Renea Davis
1983 - 2020
Sherry Renea Davis age 36 of Carthage gained her wings on June 30, 2020 at St. Vincent's in Hot Springs.  She was born December 30th 1983 in Little Rock AR. 
Sherry is survived by her loving parents Penny and Howard Caddy, daughter; Selena Davis, sisters; Angel Walton, Amanda Pennington, Amy Ray, Leigha Whitley, Shanna Jackson, brothers; Jim Walton Jr., and Daniel Caddy, 15 nieces, 7 nephews, 3 great nieces, 4 great nephews and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held Friday July 3, at 6:00pm at Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Dee Tapp officiating and visitation to follow. 
Family request that Covid-19 guidelines to be followed and mask worn.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home.  You may sign the guestbook at regencyfuneralhome.com

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
July 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
