Shirley Ann Johnson
1941 - 2020
Shirley Ann Johnson age 79 of Malvern passed away November 20, 2020 in Little Rock.  She was born August 23, 1941 in Big Dixie AR to Leonard J. and Rosanna Reed Neal. Shirley was a homemaker and most of all a mother and wife.  Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her son: DeWayne Johnson and her brother Wendell Neal.
 
Survivors include her husband Jimmy Johnson to whom she married on January 24, 1961, her children; Keith (Barbie) Johnson of Malvern, Sherry (Tim) Gray of Conway, and Roxann (Richard) Henson of Blevens, thirteen grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Honorary grandchildren are Bruce and Waylon Johnson.
 
A memorial service will be held November 24, 2:00pm at Regency Funeral Home chapel with Brother Mark Thornton officiating.  Please follow Covid-19 guidelines with social distancing and wearing of masks.
 
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Guestbook, regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Memories & Condolences
November 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
