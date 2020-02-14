|
Shirley Jean Homan, age 72 of Malvern, died Monday, February 10, 2020 in Little Rock. She was born on August 19, 1947 in Malvern to the late Kenneth Watson and Blanche Lemons Watson. Reared and educated in Malvern, she was a 1965 graduate of Malvern High School. Shirley was a member of Second Baptist Church. She balanced the careers of being wife/mother/homemaker and restaurant server for many years. All of her patrons loved the way she cared for them, and were grateful for the personal touch she consistently gave. She was a wonderful cook in her own right, and her family speaks proudly of her culinary talents. Shirley was the widow of the late C. T. "Jim" Homan, to whom she was married on July 12, 1968 in Benton. He preceded her in death in March of 2003, while serving his first term as Hot Spring County Judge.
She is survived by her children, Jim Homan of Malvern, and Amanda Homan of Little Rock; her sister and close companion, Betty Watson Pope of Malvern; grandchildren, Dalton Homan, Conner Homan (Morgan), and Brooks Homan; a great-grandson, Rhett Homan; brother, Charlie Watson (Peggy); niece and nephews, Kathy Watson Brashears, Shane and Adam Tiernan, and Woody Watson.
Shirley was also preceded in death by a brother, Jack Watson, and a nephew, Charles Watson.
The family will receive friends at J. A. Funk Funeral Home on Thursday evening, February 13, 2020, from five until seven o'clock.
Her funeral will be at ten o'clock Friday morning, February 14, in the funeral home chapel with Brothers Joey McDermott and John Chandler officiating. Interment will follow in Round Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mike Funk, Adam Tiernan, Tony Tiernan, Shane Tiernan, Thorpe Breashears, and Donald Hill.
Honorary pallbearers are Drs. Shawn Purifoy, Charles Clogston, Muhammad Waqas, and L. B. Brashears.
The family will be headquartered at the home of Mary Bramwell, 1719 Regency Drive in Malvern.
Memorials are requested to Second Baptist Church Food Pantry, 210 West Mill Street, Malvern, Arkansas 72104.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 13, 2020