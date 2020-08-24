1/1
Shirley Jean Johnson
1949 - 2020
Shirley Jean Johnson was 71 of Little Rock, AR transitioned from labor to reward on Aug. 18th, 2020 at her home in Little Rock.She was born April 26, 1949 in Carthage, AR. to the late Henry Taylor and Odelia Lock.

Shirley attended school in Dallas County Public School, she later graduated 2nd in her class with a degree in Early Childhood Education, from Seattle University, in Seattle, WA. She spent most of her life in Washington State, before coming back to Arkansas on 2008.
Shirley was member of Live Oak Baptist Church for 25yrs. Where she served on many different boards.She was a loving mother to many in her community she even went as far as, fostering many over the years.

Shirley was proceed in dead by her daughter Quinas Smith, her brother Benny Ray Taylor, her sister Patricia Jones.

She is Survived by her children: Kent Smith (Spouse Jodie), Kelvin Smith, Da'Kiesha Johnson (Fiancé Marcus), her 11 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, her Mother Odeila Lock, Sister's, Annie Ruth Shaw, Jo Ann Dickerson, Lavern Burns, Linda Bryant, Jacqulyn Pearson, Tammy Williams, and her Aunt Nannie Pattillo, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Graveside Service: 10:30am Monday, August 24, 2020 at Perla Gate Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Samuel L. Vance & Sons Funeral Directors www.samuellvanceandsons.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 24, 2020
It was a pleasure to get to know Shirley. She has the most kindest heart of anyone I knew. She was funny and smart and loved her children. She will be forever missed.
Jodie Berry
Family
