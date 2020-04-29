|
Shirley Cox Russell, age 85 of Hot Springs, died Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was born in Willow, Arkansas on January 26, 1935 to the late Albert Cox and Willia Myers Cox. Reared and receiving her early education in Malvern, graduating from Malvern High School in the class of 1952, she later earned her Bachelor's degree from Henderson State Teachers College (now Henderson State University) in Arkadelphia. She taught school at Glen Rose for two years. Shirley worked for the Cooperative Extension Service in Little Rock for many years. She was the widow of the late Clint Russell, to whom she was married on December 26, 1968. He preceded her in death in 2006. Shirley loved to play bridge and to golf. She was a member of Oaklawn United Methodist Church in Hot Springs.
Also preceding Shirley in death were two sisters, Ila Crispino and Maxine Overton; and two brothers, Choyce Cox and Wilburn Cox.
Her survivors include loving nieces and nephews: Phillip and Lois Cox of Little Rock; Steven and Jean Ann Cox of Bryant; Cecilia Easterwood of Dallas; Charles Overton of Kansas City; Kay Overton of Dallas; Deborah and Steve Staples of Little Rock; Carmella Patzloff, Arthur Crispino, and Marsha Crispino, all of Florida.
Graveside services will be held at Shadowlawn Cemetery in Malvern on Thursday afternoon, April 30, 2020, at two o'clock, with Reverend Russell Breshears officiating, and under the direction of J. A. Funk Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 29, 2020